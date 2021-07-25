Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 6:18PM PDT until July 25 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 618 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have

fallen. Additional thunderstorms are moving into the warned area

which may produce additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Riverside County

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 88 and 97.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.