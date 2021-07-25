Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 6:18PM PDT until July 25 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 618 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have
fallen. Additional thunderstorms are moving into the warned area
which may produce additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Riverside County
This includes the following highways…
CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 88 and 97.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Comments