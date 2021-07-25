Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 7:24PM PDT until July 25 at 8:30PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 830 PM PDT.
* At 724 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Central portions of Joshua Tree National Park near the Hexie
Mountains.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.