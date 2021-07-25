Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 8:36PM PDT until July 25 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 836 PM PDT, Most of the heavy rain has ended across the Mojave
Preserve, but over an inch and a half fell across Kelso Cima Road.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Kelso, Cima, Mitchell Caverns, Mid Hills Campground, Hole In The
Wall Campground, Black Canyon Equestrian Campground, Nipton And
Ivanpah Roads and Nipton.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.