Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 8:36PM PDT until July 25 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 836 PM PDT, Most of the heavy rain has ended across the Mojave

Preserve, but over an inch and a half fell across Kelso Cima Road.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Kelso, Cima, Mitchell Caverns, Mid Hills Campground, Hole In The

Wall Campground, Black Canyon Equestrian Campground, Nipton And

Ivanpah Roads and Nipton.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.