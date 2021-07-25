Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 8:37PM PDT until July 25 at 10:15PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 837 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area, south of Interstate 10 near Ford Dry
Lake. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional
rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Riverside County
This includes the following highways and roads…
CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 111 and 120.
Chuckwalla Valley Road.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.