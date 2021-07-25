Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 8:37PM PDT until July 25 at 10:15PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 837 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area, south of Interstate 10 near Ford Dry

Lake. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional

rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Riverside County

This includes the following highways and roads…

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 111 and 120.

Chuckwalla Valley Road.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.