Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 9:24PM PDT until July 25 at 10:45PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

RRC

At 924 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have

fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Desert Center and Eagle Mtn.

This includes the following highways…

CA Route 177 between mile markers 1 and 17.

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 101 and 110.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.