Flood Advisory issued July 25 at 3:44PM PDT until July 25 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Southwestern Mohave County in northwestern Arizona…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 645 PM MST /645 PM PDT/.

* At 344 PM MST /344 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due

to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Lake Havasu City, Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29, Topock, Parker

Dam, Desert Hills, Three Dunes Campground, Black Meadow Landing

Campground, Cattail Cove State Park, Earp, Big River and Vidal

Junction.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.