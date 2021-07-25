Flood Advisory issued July 25 at 4:37PM PDT until July 25 at 7:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Southern San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 745 PM PDT.
* At 437 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
* Water and debris flowing over State Road 62 and smaller nearby
roadways in Joshua Tree, Yucca Valley and Morongo Valley.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree and Morongo Valley, specifically along
and south of State Road 62.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
