Flood Advisory issued July 25 at 5:39PM PDT until July 25 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 539 PM MST /539 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due
to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Lake Havasu City, Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29, Topock, Parker
Dam, Desert Hills, Three Dunes Campground, Black Meadow Landing
Campground, Cattail Cove State Park, Earp, Big River and Vidal
Junction.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
