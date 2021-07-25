Flood Advisory issued July 25 at 5:40PM PDT until July 25 at 7:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 540 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Joshua Tree and Yucca Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
