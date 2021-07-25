Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 25 at 4:14PM PDT until July 25 at 5:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 515 PM PDT.

* At 413 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles south of

Twentynine Palms, and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Indio, Coachella, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, eastern Desert Hot

Springs, Rancho Mirage, La Quinta, Sky Valley, Thousand Palms and

Bermuda Dunes.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.