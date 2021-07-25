Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 25 at 9:55PM PDT until July 25 at 10:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

North central San Bernardino County in southern California…

Southeastern Inyo County in south central California…

Northwestern Clark County in southern Nevada…

Southern Nye County in south central Nevada…

* Until 1045 PM PDT.

* At 951 PM PDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Indian Springs to 7 miles west of Sandy Valley

to 11 miles north of Nipton Road Mile Marker 3, moving west at 45

mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Pahrump, Beatty, Jean, Shoshone, Furnace Creek, Primm, Mercury,

Spring Mountains, Sandy Valley, Goodsprings, Texas Springs

Campground, Indian Springs, Mountain Springs, Mcwilliams

Campground, Willow Creek Campground, Death Valley Junction,

Amargosa Valley, Mary Jane Falls Campground, Dolomite Campground

and Lathrop Wells.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 15 in California near mile marker 186.

Interstate 15 in Nevada between mile markers 1 and 18.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.