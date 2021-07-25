Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 11:59AM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 1159 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

North Shore, or 13 miles southwest of Chiriaco Summit. This storm was

nearly stationary.

Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

North Shore, Salton Sea Beach, Desert Shores and Coolidge Springs.

This includes the following highways…

CA Route 111 between mile markers 59 and 65.

CA Route 86 between mile markers 64 and 67.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.