Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 1:24PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 124 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles southeast of Chiriaco Summit, moving southwest at 10 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Chiriaco Summit, North Shore, Bombay Beach and Imperial Hot Mineral

Springs.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 74 and 103.

CA Route 111 between mile markers 47 and 65.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.