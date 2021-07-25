Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 2:15PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 215 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Chiriaco Summit, moving south at 25 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Desert Center, Chiriaco Summit, North Shore, Cottonwood Visitor

Center and Imperial Hot Mineral Springs.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 74 and 106.

CA Route 111 near mile marker 55, and between mile markers 62 and 65.

CA Route 177 between mile markers 1 and 2.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.