Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 2:38PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 238 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Cottonwood Visitor Center, or 10 miles north of Chiriaco Summit,
moving southwest at 15 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Cottonwood Visitor Center.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
