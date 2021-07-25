Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 3:14PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 314 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles northwest of Cottonwood Visitor Center, or 14 miles northwest

of Chiriaco Summit, moving southwest at 15 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Chiriaco Summit, Cottonwood Visitor Center and Key View.

This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 74 and 93.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.