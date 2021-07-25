Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 3:41PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 341 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14

miles south of Twentynine Palms, moving west at 10 mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Key View.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.