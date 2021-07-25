Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 3:41PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 341 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14
miles south of Twentynine Palms, moving west at 10 mph.
Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Key View.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
this storm passes.
