Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 5:35PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 535 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15

miles southeast of Desert Center, moving west at 25 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central

Imperial and Riverside Counties.

This includes CA Interstate 10 near mile marker 102.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.