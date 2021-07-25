Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 6:04PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 604 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles northeast of Desert Center, moving west at 20 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Desert Center and Eagle Mtn.

This includes the following highways…

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 93 and 115.

CA Route 177 between mile markers 1 and 15.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.