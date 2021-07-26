Flash Flood Warning issued July 26 at 10:44AM PDT until July 26 at 1:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Inyo County in south central California…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

West Central Clark County in southern Nevada…

* Until 145 PM PDT.

* At 1044 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain near Sandy Valley. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has

fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Sandy Valley and Goodsprings.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.