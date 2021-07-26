Flash Flood Warning issued July 26 at 11:36AM PDT until July 26 at 2:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southern Inyo County in south central California…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 245 PM PDT.

* At 1136 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly and will impact Highway 127 between Shoshone and Dumont

Dunes.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Shoshone, Dumont Dunes, Sr 127 Near Dumont Dunes and Tecopa.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.