Flash Flood Warning issued July 26 at 11:36AM PDT until July 26 at 2:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southern Inyo County in south central California…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 245 PM PDT.
* At 1136 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly and will impact Highway 127 between Shoshone and Dumont
Dunes.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Shoshone, Dumont Dunes, Sr 127 Near Dumont Dunes and Tecopa.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Comments