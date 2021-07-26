Flash Flood Warning issued July 26 at 12:03PM PDT until July 26 at 1:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

At 1203 PM PDT, Heaviest rain has lifted north of Sandy Valley but

localized runoff continues which may make local roads impassable.

Kingston Road and Sandy Valley roads in particular may be

temporarily impassable as well as local roadways in Sandy Valley.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Sandy Valley and Goodsprings.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.