Flash Flood Warning issued July 26 at 12:03PM PDT until July 26 at 1:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 1203 PM PDT, Heaviest rain has lifted north of Sandy Valley but
localized runoff continues which may make local roads impassable.
Kingston Road and Sandy Valley roads in particular may be
temporarily impassable as well as local roadways in Sandy Valley.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Sandy Valley and Goodsprings.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.