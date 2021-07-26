Flash Flood Warning issued July 26 at 12:09PM PDT until July 26 at 2:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 1209 PM PDT, Heavy rain continues and flash flooding is ongoing
or expected to begin
shortly and will impact Highway 127 between Shoshone and Dumont
Dunes.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Shoshone, Dumont Dunes, Sr 127 Near Dumont Dunes and Tecopa.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.