Flash Flood Warning issued July 26 at 12:09PM PDT until July 26 at 2:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

At 1209 PM PDT, Heavy rain continues and flash flooding is ongoing

or expected to begin

shortly and will impact Highway 127 between Shoshone and Dumont

Dunes.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Shoshone, Dumont Dunes, Sr 127 Near Dumont Dunes and Tecopa.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.