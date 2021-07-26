Flash Flood Warning issued July 26 at 12:51PM PDT until July 26 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

South Central Inyo County in south central California…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 400 PM PDT.

* At 1251 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the Panamint Range moving west. Between 0.25 and

0.75 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is likely along

Panamint Valley Road and Trona Wildrose Road along with regional

roadways in Death Valley.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Homewood Canyon-Valley Wells, Trona, Panamint Springs and Searles

Valley.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.