Flash Flood Warning issued July 26 at 12:51PM PDT until July 26 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
South Central Inyo County in south central California…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 400 PM PDT.
* At 1251 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the Panamint Range moving west. Between 0.25 and
0.75 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is likely along
Panamint Valley Road and Trona Wildrose Road along with regional
roadways in Death Valley.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Homewood Canyon-Valley Wells, Trona, Panamint Springs and Searles
Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
