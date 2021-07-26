Flash Flood Warning issued July 26 at 2:20PM PDT until July 26 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

At 220 PM PDT, Thunderstorm activity has begun to diminish over the

Panamints over the Panamint range but lingering flooding issues

persist. Flooding from earlier rainfall remains possible in Trona

Wildrose Road and Panamint Valley road…as well as other roadways

in Death Valley.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Homewood Canyon-Valley Wells, Trona, Panamint Springs and Searles

Valley.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.