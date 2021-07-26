Flash Flood Warning issued July 26 at 3:29AM PDT until July 26 at 6:30AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 630 AM PDT.

* At 329 AM PDT, Doppler radar and satellite imagery indicated

numerous thunderstorms developing in the Valley. Heavy rain has

been reported at Thermal. Flash flooding is likely to develop.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Indio, southeastern Palm Springs, Coachella, Mt San Jacinto State

Park, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Rancho Mirage, Thermal, Hwy 74

Between Anza And Palm Desert, La Quinta, Mecca, Indian Wells,

Bermuda Dunes, Thousand Palms, Santa Rosa Mountain and Sky Valley.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.