Flash Flood Warning issued July 26 at 4:50AM PDT until July 26 at 9:30AM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 450 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain in Box Canyon. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Riverside County

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.