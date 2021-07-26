Flash Flood Warning issued July 26 at 4:50AM PDT until July 26 at 9:30AM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 450 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain in Box Canyon. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Riverside County
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
