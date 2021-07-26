Flash Flood Warning issued July 26 at 5:02AM PDT until July 26 at 6:30AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

At 502 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rainfall continuing

across the Warning area. Flash flooding has been observed east of

Mecca where numerous vehicles were stranded. Additional rainfall

amounts of up to 1 inch are expected.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Indio, southeastern Palm Springs, Coachella, Mt San Jacinto State

Park, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Rancho Mirage, Thermal, Hwy 74

Between Anza And Palm Desert, La Quinta, Mecca, Indian Wells,

Bermuda Dunes, Thousand Palms, Santa Rosa Mountain and Sky Valley.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.