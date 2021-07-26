Flash Flood Warning issued July 26 at 8:12AM PDT until July 26 at 11:15AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 1115 AM PDT.
* At 812 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain near Kelbaker Rd south of Kelso. Between 0.5 and 1 inch
of rain has fallen and up to an an additional inch is possible.
Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly and roads
may become impassable.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Kelso and Mitchell Caverns.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
