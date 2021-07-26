Flash Flood Warning issued July 26 at 9:48AM PDT until July 26 at 11:15AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

At 948 AM PDT, Thunderstorm activity has begun lifting northward

however light to moderate rain and continued runoff is occuring.

Area washes and drainages remain elevated and flooded roadways

remain likely on Kelbaker road.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Kelso and Mitchell Caverns.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.