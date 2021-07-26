Flood Advisory issued July 26 at 10:51AM PDT until July 26 at 12:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

At 1051 AM PDT, Areas of heavy rain continue across Northeast San

Bernardino County this morning. A few pockets of over one inch have

fallen, particularly north of Halloran Springs and the Kingston

Wilderness area. Regional washes will be running high and some local

roads will be impassable. Particularly along Excelsior Mine road and

Kingston Road.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Baker, Cima, Mountain Pass, Nipton And Ivanpah Roads, Dumont

Dunes, Nipton and Sr 127 Near Dumont Dunes.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.