Flood Advisory issued July 26 at 10:51AM PDT until July 26 at 12:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 1051 AM PDT, Areas of heavy rain continue across Northeast San
Bernardino County this morning. A few pockets of over one inch have
fallen, particularly north of Halloran Springs and the Kingston
Wilderness area. Regional washes will be running high and some local
roads will be impassable. Particularly along Excelsior Mine road and
Kingston Road.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Baker, Cima, Mountain Pass, Nipton And Ivanpah Roads, Dumont
Dunes, Nipton and Sr 127 Near Dumont Dunes.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
