Flood Advisory issued July 26 at 2:11AM PDT until July 26 at 4:15AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas
for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 415 AM PDT.
* At 211 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.
Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the
advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley, Wrightwood, I-15 Through The
Cajon Pass, Hwy 2 Between Phelan And Wrightwood, Silverwood Lake
Rec Area, Hwy 138 Between I-15 And Hwy 2, Hwy 173 Between Lake
Arrowhead And Hesperia, Pinon Hills, Phelan, Mountain View Acres
and Cedarpines Park.
Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
