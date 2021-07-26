Flood Advisory issued July 26 at 2:11AM PDT until July 26 at 4:15AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas

for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 415 AM PDT.

* At 211 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the

advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley, Wrightwood, I-15 Through The

Cajon Pass, Hwy 2 Between Phelan And Wrightwood, Silverwood Lake

Rec Area, Hwy 138 Between I-15 And Hwy 2, Hwy 173 Between Lake

Arrowhead And Hesperia, Pinon Hills, Phelan, Mountain View Acres

and Cedarpines Park.

Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.