Flood Advisory issued July 26 at 4:53AM PDT until July 26 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Riverside County in southern California…
San Diego County in southwestern California…
* Until 800 AM PDT.
* At 453 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Oceanside, Carlsbad, Temecula, Vista, Encinitas, Poway, Palm
Springs, Ramona, Del Mar, Alpine, Anza, Julian, Valley Center, Hwy
78 Between Banner And S2, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Borrego Springs,
Hwy 78 Between S2 And Borrego Springs Rd, Cuyamaca Rancho State
Park, Hemet and Fallbrook.
Rainfall rates of 0.25 to 0.50 inch per hour were occurring at times
in the Advisory area. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 1 inch
are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in
minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
