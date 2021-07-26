Flood Advisory issued July 26 at 6:32AM PDT until July 26 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 800 AM PDT.

* At 632 AM PDT, Showers and thunderstorms continue across the

Coachella Valley. Flooding is already occurring in the advisory

area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Indio, southeastern Palm Springs, Coachella, Mt San Jacinto State

Park, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Rancho Mirage, Thermal, Hwy 74

Between Anza And Palm Desert, La Quinta, Mecca, Indian Wells,

Bermuda Dunes, Santa Rosa Mountain, Thousand Palms and Sky Valley.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.