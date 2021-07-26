Flood Advisory issued July 26 at 6:49AM PDT until July 26 at 9:45AM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 945 AM PDT.

* At 649 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in Joshua Tree National Park. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of

rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Riverside County

Joshua Tree National Park is the most likely place to experience

minor flooding.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.