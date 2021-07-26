Flood Advisory issued July 26 at 7:52AM PDT until July 26 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has extended the
* Flood Advisory for…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 900 AM PDT.
* At 752 AM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already
occurring in the advisory area.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Indio, southeastern Palm Springs, Coachella, Mt San Jacinto State
Park, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Rancho Mirage, Thermal, Hwy 74
Between Anza And Palm Desert, La Quinta, Mecca, Indian Wells,
Bermuda Dunes, Santa Rosa Mountain, Thousand Palms and Sky Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Comments