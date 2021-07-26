Flood Advisory issued July 26 at 7:59AM PDT until July 26 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Southern San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 1100 AM PDT.
* At 759 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms near Joshua Tree and Yucca Valley. Minor flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between
0.25 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. Low spots and regional
drainages crossing Highway 62 will be especially susceptible to
flooding.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms Base, Joshua Tree
Lake Campground, Joshua Tree and Morongo Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Comments