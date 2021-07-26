Flood Advisory issued July 26 at 7:59AM PDT until July 26 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Southern San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 1100 AM PDT.

* At 759 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms near Joshua Tree and Yucca Valley. Minor flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between

0.25 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. Low spots and regional

drainages crossing Highway 62 will be especially susceptible to

flooding.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms Base, Joshua Tree

Lake Campground, Joshua Tree and Morongo Valley.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.