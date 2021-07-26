Flood Advisory issued July 26 at 8:01AM PDT until July 26 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Riverside County in southern California…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 1100 AM PDT.

* At 801 AM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain. Minor flooding is already occurring in Joshua Tree

National Park. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Key View.

Joshua Tree National Park is the most likely place to experience

minor flooding.

Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.