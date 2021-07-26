Flood Advisory issued July 26 at 8:38AM PDT until July 26 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 838 AM PDT, Areas of moderate to heavy rain continue this morning
across the Morongo Basin. Heaviest Rain has fallen south of Joshua
Tree and flooded washes remain a concern along low spots on Highway
62.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms Base, Joshua Tree
Lake Campground, Joshua Tree and Morongo Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.