Flood Advisory issued July 26 at 8:38AM PDT until July 26 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

At 838 AM PDT, Areas of moderate to heavy rain continue this morning

across the Morongo Basin. Heaviest Rain has fallen south of Joshua

Tree and flooded washes remain a concern along low spots on Highway

62.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms Base, Joshua Tree

Lake Campground, Joshua Tree and Morongo Valley.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.