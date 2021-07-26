Flood Advisory issued July 26 at 9:26AM PDT until July 26 at 12:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 1230 PM PDT.

* At 926 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated areas of heavy rain due to

thunderstorms across northeastern San Bernardino County. Minor

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory

area…especially near washes or low water crossings. Between 0.25

and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Baker, Cima, Mountain Pass, Nipton And Ivanpah Roads, Dumont

Dunes, Nipton and Sr 127 Near Dumont Dunes.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.