Flood Advisory issued July 26 at 9:26AM PDT until July 26 at 12:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 1230 PM PDT.
* At 926 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated areas of heavy rain due to
thunderstorms across northeastern San Bernardino County. Minor
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory
area…especially near washes or low water crossings. Between 0.25
and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Baker, Cima, Mountain Pass, Nipton And Ivanpah Roads, Dumont
Dunes, Nipton and Sr 127 Near Dumont Dunes.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Comments