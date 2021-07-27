Flood Advisory issued July 27 at 3:52PM PDT until July 27 at 7:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 700 PM PDT.

* At 352 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Big Bear Lake, Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And Big Bear,

Angelus Oaks, Seven Oaks, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit,

Fawnskin and Green Valley Lake.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.