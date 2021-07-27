Flood Advisory issued July 27 at 5:56PM PDT until July 27 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Western San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 800 PM PDT.

* At 556 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms near the Barstow Outlets. Minor flooding is ongoing

or expected to begin shortly in the Lenwood and Western Barstow

areas. Between 0.5 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen near the

Barstow Outlets.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Barstow and Lenwood.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.