Flood Advisory issued July 27 at 6:42PM PDT until July 27 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 642 PM PDT, While heavy rain has ended across Western Barstow.
Runoff from earlier rainfall continues. CHP reports flooding of a
lane on the Lenwood Rd near the Barstow outlets. Areas of localized
flooding will remain possible near the Barstow outlets and Lenwood
through 8 pm.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Barstow and Lenwood.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
