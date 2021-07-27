Flood Advisory issued July 27 at 6:42PM PDT until July 27 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

At 642 PM PDT, While heavy rain has ended across Western Barstow.

Runoff from earlier rainfall continues. CHP reports flooding of a

lane on the Lenwood Rd near the Barstow outlets. Areas of localized

flooding will remain possible near the Barstow outlets and Lenwood

through 8 pm.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Barstow and Lenwood.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.