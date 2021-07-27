Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 2:23PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

At 221 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And Big Bear, or 7 miles northeast of

Lake Arrowhead. This storm was drifting to the north.

Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Apple Valley, Big Bear City, Lucerne Valley, Big Bear Lake, Hwy 18

Between Running Springs And Big Bear and Fawnskin.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.