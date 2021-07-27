Special Weather Statement issued July 27 at 2:23PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 221 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And Big Bear, or 7 miles northeast of
Lake Arrowhead. This storm was drifting to the north.
Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Apple Valley, Big Bear City, Lucerne Valley, Big Bear Lake, Hwy 18
Between Running Springs And Big Bear and Fawnskin.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
