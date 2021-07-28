Flash Flood Warning issued July 28 at 1:20PM PDT until July 28 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 400 PM PDT.

* At 120 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain in Joshua Tree National Park. Between 0.5 and 1.5

inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to

1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.