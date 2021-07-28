Flash Flood Warning issued July 28 at 1:21PM PDT until July 28 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 400 PM PDT.
* At 121 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain south of Joshua Tree. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly and will impact Park Blvd and Indian Cove Roads south of
Highway 62. Additional flooding may impact Highway 62
between Twentynine Palms and Yucca Valley.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Joshua Tree Lake Campground and Joshua Tree.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Comments