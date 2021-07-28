Flash Flood Warning issued July 28 at 2:25PM PDT until July 28 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 225 PM PDT, Heavy rain has begun to diminish across the Joshua
Tree area. While rain has ended…excessive runoff from earlier
rainfall will continue and will impact Highway 62…especially
between Mantonya Road and Copper Mountain Road. Continue to avoid
flood waters and heed road closures.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Joshua Tree Lake Campground and Joshua Tree.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.