Flash Flood Warning issued July 28 at 2:42PM PDT until July 28 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 500 PM PDT.

* At 242 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain in Joshua Tree National Park. Between 1 and 2 inches of

rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Riverside County

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.