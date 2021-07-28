Flash Flood Warning issued July 28 at 3:44PM PDT until July 28 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 344 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain in Joshua Tree National Park. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible
in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. This
includes Pinto Wash.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Riverside County
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.