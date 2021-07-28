Flash Flood Warning issued July 28 at 3:44PM PDT until July 28 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Weather Alerts

At 344 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain in Joshua Tree National Park. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible

in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. This

includes Pinto Wash.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Riverside County

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.