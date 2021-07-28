Flood Advisory issued July 28 at 1:00PM PDT until July 28 at 4:00PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Riverside County in southern California…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 400 PM PDT.
* At 100 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in Joshua Tree National Park. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches
of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties
Joshua Tree National Park is the most likely place to experience
minor flooding.
Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.
